Transfer, posting of excise staff banned in Multan

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Abdullah Khan has imposed ban on transfer and posting of staff in line with recovery of tax and completion of survey.

According to Excise sources, under directions of Director General Excise Punjab, Director Excise has imposed ban on transfer and posting of staff.

The purpose of ban was to complete ongoing property tax survey which was being conducted across the province including Multan division after five years.

The sample survey has been completed while door-to-door property tax survey would be completed by March-15. The ban will exist till completion of survey.

The property tax target for Multan district was 680 million for this year while 67 percent target had been achieved so far,sources concluded.