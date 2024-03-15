Transfer, Posting Of Several SSPs Of Sindh Ordered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 11:46 PM
The provincial government on Friday ordered major reshuffle in Sindh Police and transferred several SSPs of different districts
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The provincial government on Friday ordered major reshuffle in Sindh Police and transferred several SSPs of different districts.
According to notification, SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Sujaeal, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroz, Ghotki, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad and other districts were transferred and posted with immediate effect. Hazeez Rehman Bugti was transfered and posted as SSP Karachi West vice Shad Ibne Masih transfered.
Mir Rohal Khan, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-18) presently posted as SSP Badin was transferred and posted as SSP Ghotki vice Muhammad Anwer Kheyran transferred and directed to report to Central Police office.
Zubair Nazir Shaikh, presently posted as SSP Sukkur was transferred and posted as SSP Khairpur vice Dr Samiullah Soomro transfered and directed to report to CPO Sindh.
Sumair Noor, BS-18 officers of Police Service of Pakistan was transferred and posted as SSP Sukkur vice Zubair Nazir Shaikh transferred.
Qamar Raza Jiskani was transfered from Jacobabad and posted as SSP Badin district. Adil Chandio, BS-19 officers of PSP was transfered from CPO and posted as SSP Thatta vice Ali Bux @ Aftab Nizamani transfered.
Abdul Khalique, an officer of PSP (BS-18) transferred and posted as SSP Sujawal, Muhammad Asif Raza posted as SSP Umerkot, Imdad Ali Shah posted as SSP Tando Muhammad Khan, Sadam Hussain was transfered from Sanghar to Naushero Feroz vice Suhai Aziz transferred, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh posted as SSP Sanghar while Capt (r) Muhammad Asad Ali Ch. posted as SSP Mirpurkhas vice Adil Memon transferred.
Recent Stories
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ
Dutch pick France's Naval Group for submarines deal
'Difficult' Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office5 minutes ago
-
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman5 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar24 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia24 minutes ago
-
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ22 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab pays surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur20 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Imran Riaz's petition for details of cases20 minutes ago
-
Teachers observe black day to support counterparts in SAU20 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan to retire on April 142 hours ago
-
Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila2 hours ago
-
Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister2 hours ago