Open Menu

Transfer, Posting Of Several SSPs Of Sindh Ordered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

The provincial government on Friday ordered major reshuffle in Sindh Police and transferred several SSPs of different districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The provincial government on Friday ordered major reshuffle in Sindh Police and transferred several SSPs of different districts.

According to notification, SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Sujaeal, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroz, Ghotki, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad and other districts were transferred and posted with immediate effect. Hazeez Rehman Bugti was transfered and posted as SSP Karachi West vice Shad Ibne Masih transfered.

Mir Rohal Khan, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-18) presently posted as SSP Badin was transferred and posted as SSP Ghotki vice Muhammad Anwer Kheyran transferred and directed to report to Central Police office.

Zubair Nazir Shaikh, presently posted as SSP Sukkur was transferred and posted as SSP Khairpur vice Dr Samiullah Soomro transfered and directed to report to CPO Sindh.

Sumair Noor, BS-18 officers of Police Service of Pakistan was transferred and posted as SSP Sukkur vice Zubair Nazir Shaikh transferred.

Qamar Raza Jiskani was transfered from Jacobabad and posted as SSP Badin district. Adil Chandio, BS-19 officers of PSP was transfered from CPO and posted as SSP Thatta vice Ali Bux @ Aftab Nizamani transfered.

Abdul Khalique, an officer of PSP (BS-18) transferred and posted as SSP Sujawal, Muhammad Asif Raza posted as SSP Umerkot, Imdad Ali Shah posted as SSP Tando Muhammad Khan, Sadam Hussain was transfered from Sanghar to Naushero Feroz vice Suhai Aziz transferred, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh posted as SSP Sanghar while Capt (r) Muhammad Asad Ali Ch. posted as SSP Mirpurkhas vice Adil Memon transferred.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Police Sukkur Jacobabad Thatta Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Ghotki Sujawal Asad Ali From Government

Recent Stories

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

5 minutes ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

5 minutes ago
 Released Senegal opponent makes first public appea ..

Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months

5 minutes ago
 'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vo ..

'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia

19 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA ..

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe

19 minutes ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

27 minutes ago
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Ministe ..

Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..

24 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united fro ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia

24 minutes ago
 Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh seri ..

Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series

22 minutes ago
 PM, cabinet members visits GHQ

PM, cabinet members visits GHQ

22 minutes ago
 Dutch pick France's Naval Group for submarines dea ..

Dutch pick France's Naval Group for submarines deal

22 minutes ago
 'Difficult' Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa ..

'Difficult' Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan