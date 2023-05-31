Transfer, posting of SHOs ordered

Senior Superintendent Police Sajid Amir Sadozai has ordered the transfer and posting of different Police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent Police Sajid Amir Sadozai has ordered the transfer and posting of different Police stations.

According to the police spokesman, Naik Muhammad Khoso is posted as SHO P.

S A-Section vice Kashif Gadahi transferred and posted as SHO PS Hussainabad.

As per the office order, Tahir Mugul is posted as SHO PS B-Section and Muhammad Ali Dhamrah posted as SHO PS Husri with immediate effect and until further orders.