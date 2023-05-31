UrduPoint.com

Transfer, Posting Of SHOs Ordered

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Senior Superintendent Police Sajid Amir Sadozai has ordered the transfer and posting of different Police stations

Senior Superintendent Police Sajid Amir Sadozai has ordered the transfer and posting of different Police stations.

According to the police spokesman, Naik Muhammad Khoso is posted as SHO P.

S A-Section vice Kashif Gadahi transferred and posted as SHO PS Hussainabad.

As per the office order, Tahir Mugul is posted as SHO PS B-Section and Muhammad Ali Dhamrah posted as SHO PS Husri with immediate effect and until further orders.

