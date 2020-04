Transfer, posting ordered in Shaheed Benazirabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Dr. Asif Raza Brohi, Senior Medical Officer (BS-19) presently posted as an Additional Medical Superintendent (BS-19), Taluka Hospital, Sakrand, District Shaheed Benazirabad was transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as an Assistant District Health Officer (BS-19), District Health Office, Shaheed Benazirabad, vice Dr. Moinuddin Shaikh was transferred.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, Dr. Asif Raza Brohi, Senior Medical Officer (BS-19) was also assigned to hold additional charge of the post of District Health Officer (BS-20), Shaheed Benazirabad, till further orders.

Dr. Moinuddin Shaikh, Senior Medical Officer (BS-19), presently posted as an Assistant District Health Officer (BS-19), District Health Office, Shaheed Benazirabad wastransferred an posted with immediate effect and until further ordersas a Medical Superintendent (BS-19), Taluka Hospital, Sakrand, District Shaheed Benazirabad.