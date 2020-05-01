Transfer, posting ordered in Sindh

Executive Engineer (BS-18), Ghotki Tubewell Division, Ghotki, Irrigation Department Abdul Ghaffar Qureshi has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as a Project Director (BS-19), SCARP, Sukkur, Irrigation Department on OPS basis,vice Saeed Ahmed Channar transferred

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Executive Engineer (BS-18), Ghotki Tubewell Division, Ghotki, Irrigation Department Abdul Ghaffar Qureshi has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as a Project Director (BS-19), SCARP, Sukkur, Irrigation Department on OPS basis,vice Saeed Ahmed Channar transferred.

Saeed Ahmed Channar, Superintending Engineer (BS-19), presently posted as Project Director (BS-19), SCARP, Sukkur, Irrigation Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as a Project Director (BS-19), SCRAP, Khairpur, against an existing vacancy.

He will also continue holding addtional charge of the post of Project Director,Revamping/ Rehabilitation, Irrigation and Drainage System in Sindh, Hyderabad, till furtherorders.