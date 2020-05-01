Transfer, Posting Ordered In Sindh
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:42 PM
Executive Engineer (BS-18), Ghotki Tubewell Division, Ghotki, Irrigation Department Abdul Ghaffar Qureshi has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as a Project Director (BS-19), SCARP, Sukkur, Irrigation Department on OPS basis,vice Saeed Ahmed Channar transferred
Saeed Ahmed Channar, Superintending Engineer (BS-19), presently posted as Project Director (BS-19), SCARP, Sukkur, Irrigation Department has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as a Project Director (BS-19), SCRAP, Khairpur, against an existing vacancy.
He will also continue holding addtional charge of the post of Project Director,Revamping/ Rehabilitation, Irrigation and Drainage System in Sindh, Hyderabad, till furtherorders.