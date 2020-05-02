UrduPoint.com
Transfer, Posting Ordered In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:51 PM

Mohammed Yousuf Abbasi, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Social Welfare Department, holding additional work of the Deputy Secretary, Provincial Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission, Sindh, has been transferred with immediate effect and his services has been at the disposal of Secretary, Provincial Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission, Sindh, for further posting against an equivalent grade post

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Mohammed Yousuf Abbasi, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Social Welfare Department, holding additional work of the Deputy Secretary, Provincial Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission, Sindh, has been transferred with immediate effect and his services has been at the disposal of Secretary, Provincial Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission, Sindh, for further posting against an equivalent grade post.

According to a notification here, Hafeezullah Kalhoro, Private Secretary (BS-17), presently pasted as a Private Secretary to Minister for food and Minorities Affairs Department Sindh has been transferred and his services has been placed at the disposal of Secretary, Provincial Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission, Sindh, for further posting against and equivalent grade post.

