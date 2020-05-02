Transfer, Posting ordered in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Mohammed Yousuf Abbasi, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Social Welfare Department, holding additional work of the Deputy Secretary, Provincial Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission, Sindh, has been transferred with immediate effect and his services has been at the disposal of Secretary, Provincial Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission, Sindh, for further posting against an equivalent grade post

According to a notification here, Hafeezullah Kalhoro, Private Secretary (BS-17), presently pasted as a Private Secretary to Minister for food and Minorities Affairs Department Sindh has been transferred and his services has been placed at the disposal of Secretary, Provincial Public Safety and Police Complaints Commission, Sindh, for further posting against and equivalent grade post.