Transfer, postings in Sindh Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police, Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Tuesday issued order of transfer and posting of three police officers.

According to a notification, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Logistics, Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, has been transferred and posted Senior Superintendent of Police – East Karachi.

SSP East Karachi, Sajid Amir Suddozai, has been transferred and posted as SSP Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi Range vice Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao who has been directed to report to CPO Karachi.