UrduPoint.com

Transfer, Postings In Sindh Police

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Transfer, postings in Sindh Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police, Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Tuesday issued order of transfer and posting of three police officers.

According to a notification, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Logistics, Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, has been transferred and posted Senior Superintendent of Police – East Karachi.

SSP East Karachi, Sajid Amir Suddozai, has been transferred and posted as SSP Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi Range vice Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao who has been directed to report to CPO Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Vehicle

Recent Stories

Hira Mani is quite happy with her love story with ..

Hira Mani is quite happy with her love story with husband

10 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, 1,396 reco ..

UAE announces 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, 1,396 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

18 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

28 minutes ago
 Premier League fans to be subject to Covid spot-ch ..

Premier League fans to be subject to Covid spot-checks

29 minutes ago
 Admin seals 54 shops, snooker club, restaurant on ..

Admin seals 54 shops, snooker club, restaurant on corona SOPs violation

29 minutes ago
 Police put on high alert in Muharram: DIG Bannu

Police put on high alert in Muharram: DIG Bannu

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.