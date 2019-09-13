UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transfer, Postings In Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA)

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:07 PM

Transfer, postings in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued orders for transfer and postings of various Directors and Deputy Directors and Assistant Director

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) -:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued orders for transfer and postings of various Directors and Deputy Directors and Assistant Director.

According to notification, Ghulam Ali waiting posting has been posted Director I&C vice Adnan Nisar.

Muhammad Rafi has been posted Director Construction-I, Deputy Director Faroos Najeeb has been posted Director Construction-II, Akramullah Ch Director O&M west, Deputy Director Water Resources Usman Zia has been assigned the responsibilities of additional charge of Deputy Director Electirc Cell. Abu Bakar Ijaz from Deputy Director Construction-I to Deputy Director Construction-II, Muhammad Ali Deputy Director Construction-I,Assistant Director Imran Tufail Bhatti has been posted in P&D.

Related Topics

Water Muhammad Ali Ghulam Ali From

Recent Stories

KP Forest Dept retrieves 141,468 kanal state land

36 seconds ago

PM's public meeting in Muzaffarabad to become rall ..

38 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

3 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) contributes in ..

3 minutes ago

Suhail Pasha elected Chairman Pakistan Textile Exp ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.