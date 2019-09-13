Transfer, postings in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued orders for transfer and postings of various Directors and Deputy Directors and Assistant Director

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) -:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued orders for transfer and postings of various Directors and Deputy Directors and Assistant Director.

According to notification, Ghulam Ali waiting posting has been posted Director I&C vice Adnan Nisar.

Muhammad Rafi has been posted Director Construction-I, Deputy Director Faroos Najeeb has been posted Director Construction-II, Akramullah Ch Director O&M west, Deputy Director Water Resources Usman Zia has been assigned the responsibilities of additional charge of Deputy Director Electirc Cell. Abu Bakar Ijaz from Deputy Director Construction-I to Deputy Director Construction-II, Muhammad Ali Deputy Director Construction-I,Assistant Director Imran Tufail Bhatti has been posted in P&D.