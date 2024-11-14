Open Menu

Transfer, Postings Of DIGs Ordered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Deputy Inspector General Usman Ghani Siddiqui, presently posted as DIG RRF, was transfered and posted as DIG Police East Zone, Karachi vice Capt (R) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar was transfered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General Usman Ghani Siddiqui, presently posted as DIG RRF, was transfered and posted as DIG Police East Zone, Karachi vice Capt (R) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar was transfered.

According to notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary, Faisal Abdullah Chachar, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-20) was posted as DIG Sukkur, relieving Nasir Aftab, DIGP Larkano of the additional charge.

According to notification, Capt. (R) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar was posted as DIGP RRF, Sindh, a Karachi.

