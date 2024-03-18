Open Menu

Transfer, Postings Of Provincial Secretaries Ordered

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 09:07 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Sindh Government on Monday ordered transfer and postings of the provincial secretaries with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh, Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah was transfered and posted as Additional Chief Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Government Sindh vice Manzoor Ali Shaikh transfered.

Zareef Iqbal Khero, Chief Engineer Civil (BS-20) was posted Secretary Irrigation against an existing vacancy.

Zahid Ali Abbasi, an officer of PAS (BS-21) presently posted as Senior Member board of Revenue Sindh was transfered and posted as Secretary school education and Literacy Dept Sindh vice Dr Shireen Mustafa Narejo transfered.

Rafique Ahmed Burrito, an officer of PAS (BS-21) was posted as Secretary Agriculture Supply and prices Dept vice Aijaz Ali Shah transfered.

Farhat Ali Junejo, an officer of PSP (BS-21) was posted as Chairman Enquiries, Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh vice Zulifikar Ali Shah transferred.

Baqaullah Unar, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS 21) was posted as Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh.

Fayaz Ahmed Jatoi, an officer of PAS (BS-20) was posted as Secretary Finance Department with immediate effect.

Aijaz Ali Shah was posted as Secretary Works and Services Department. Dr Syed Muhammad Ali was posted as DC Ghotki vice Agha Sher Zaman transfered.

Imtiaz Ali Abro, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-19) was posted as Director Enquiries, Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh with immediate effect.

