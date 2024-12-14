Open Menu

Transfer/posting Of 64 Civil Judges Ordered

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Transfer/posting of 64 civil judges ordered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Chief Justice and the Judges of Sindh High Court ordered transfers and postings of 64 civil judges and Judicial magistrates of the province with immediate effect.

According to notification issued by Member Inspection Team-1, majority of recently promoted Civil Judges were transferred and posted as Sr Civil Judges in different districts of the province.

