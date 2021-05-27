Transfer/posting orders of SDPOs cancelled

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region Dr Jamil Ahmed on Thursday cancelled transfer and posting orders of SDPOs.

According to an office order issued here on Thursday, transfer and posting orders of SDPO Cantonment Hyderabad ASP Ayaz Hussain and SDPO Tando Adam DSP Liaquat Ali Talpur have been withdrawn on the request of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad.