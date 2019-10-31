Transfer/postings in Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)

Deputy Commissioner/Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Ali transfered nine officers/officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) -:Deputy Commissioner/Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Ali transfered nine officers/officials.

According to notification issued here Thursday, Assistant Director (finance) Tariq Javed Faisal has been posted to Audit Cell.Assistant Director (TP-II) placed at the disposal of Director (TP-II) for further posting.Assistant Director (TP-I) Muhammad Aslam Saqi has been entrusted the charge of Millat Town, Gulistan Colony.Senior Building Inspector Shoukat Javid has been entrusted the charge of Allama Iqbal Colony.Bulding Inspector Kalimullah has been placed on the disposal of Director (TP-I) for further posting.Sub-engineer working as Building Inspector Honey Shehzad has been placed at the disposal of Chief Engineer for further posting.

Rana Muhammad Arshid, Senior Clerk,has been placed at the disposal of Deputy Director (Legal) for further posting.

Muhammad Imran, Junior Clerk has been placed on the disposal of Director (EM-II) for further posting.Rana Muhammad Shabbir, Jr Clerk has been placed at the disposal of Director (EM-II) for further posting.

Sanaullah, Encroachment Inspector (Estate Office) FDA has been place at the disposal of Project Director (FDA City) for further posting.

Muhammad Aslam, Encroachment Inspector (FDA City) has been plased at the disposal of Estate Officer FDA for further posting.