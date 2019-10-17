Prime Ministers Task Force on Science and Technology Chairman Dr Atta-ur-Rahman Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed on his proposal to transfer some funds from Higher Education Commission's (HEC) development budget to the recurring side for resolving immediate financial needs of the university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Ministers Task Force on Science and Technology Chairman Dr Atta-ur-Rahman Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed on his proposal to transfer some funds from Higher Education Commission's (HEC) development budget to the recurring side for resolving immediate financial needs of the university.

Talking to APP, Dr Atta said this proposal was agreed by the cabinet, but still requires approval from chairman HEC. "Now this is up to the chairman HEC whether he considers this proposal as an immediate solution to the financial issues being faced by the universities or not", he said.

Dr Atta said he proposed that Rs10 billion can be transferred from development budget of HEC to the recurring side so that the universities can ensure provision of salaries to their faculty members on time and meet other operational expenses.

Out of total Rs34 billion development budget of HEC, Rs10 billion can be transferred to the recurring side, reducing it to Rs24 billion which is even 300 percent higher than what was released two years ago. However this is my proposal, the final decision will be of HEC.

About impact of this reduction in development budget, Dr Atta said development budget was never fully utilized by the higher education sector in the past. During the last year of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government, 60 percent from the development budget was not utilized.

The universities can perhaps adjust few of the new projects in this development budget however their immediate financial needs can be resolved.

Dr Atta said that he has also proposed to reduce two billion rupees from his knowledge economy task force budget and transfer to the research centres in the country as these centres have no source of income and they don't charge fee.

Meanwhile, Pro Chancellor COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI),�Dr�S M Junaid Zaidi said higher education institutions across the country are facing financial constraints and unable to meet their operational expenses fully.

He said all the stakeholders including HEC, Finance Division and Planning Division must come up with a strategy to resolve this issue.

If such situation prevails, the universities are left with two options one is to increase the fee which is not a durable solution to cope with the financial constraints rather it would trigger the issue and over burden the parents, Dr Junaid Zaidi observed.

The second option is to reduce faculty which would affect the quality of education so we are requesting the authorities to provide funds to the universities at urgent basis for meeting their operational expenses.

CUI generates 77 percent funds from its own resources while 22 percent is given by the government. If the authorities reduce this 22 percent budget, it will impact the progress of the institution, he said.

/395