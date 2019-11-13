Transfers and postings in railways

The Pakistan Railways transferred three senior officers of Grade 20 to different positions in the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways transferred three senior officers of Grade 20 to different positions in the department.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah of Commercial and Transportation Group working as Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi has been transferred and posted as Secretary Railway board (Grade 21) in his own pay and scale.

Nisar Memon of Civil Engineering Group working as Chief Engineer Openline, Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as DS Karachi.

Another officer, Amir Muhammad Daudpota of Civil Engineering Group working as project director coal loading station, has been transferred and posted as ChiefEngineer Openline, Headquarters here.