Transfers in Bahawalpur police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Police Office Bahawalpur has notified transfers of two senior officials with immediate effect and until further orders.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas had approved transfers of the police officials with immediate effect.

Station House Officer, PS Sadar Bahawalpur, Sub-Inspector, Muslim Zia has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines Bahawalpur immediately while Line Officer, Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Mohsin Sardar has been transferred and posted as SHO, PS Sadar Bahawalpur with immediate effect and until further orders.