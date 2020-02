Transfers in Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) transferred officers in different departments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) transferred officers in different departments.

According to a notification, Data Base Administrator (Revenue) Wasa Zafar Iqbal Qadri has been transferred and posted as Director Kachi Abadies, Sub-Engineer O & M West Directorate Tasadaq Rasool as foreman UD Wing FDA.

The services of Sr Sun-engineer UD Wing FDA were placed on the disposal of the MD Wasa.

Sub-engineer FDA Hunny Shehzad was transferred and his service placed on the disposal of Director Town Planning-II.