Transfers of FIA officers

The government has transferred and posted seven assistant directors of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) The government has transferred and posted seven assistant directors of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday. According to a notification issued by the FIA, Assistant Director Naeem Akhtar has been transferred and posted in Lahore Zone-1 from North Zone, Assistant Director Muhammad Hassan Farooq in Gujranwala, Assistant Director Javed Sultan Punjab in Punjab-Zone Lahore, Muhammad Imran in Punjab Zone Lahore, Nayyarul Hassan in Punjab Zone-II, Altaf Ghor Punjab Zone-Lahore while Nasir Mehmood has been posted in Punjab Zone Lahore.