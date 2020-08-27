Transfers, postings in Drug Control Wing of P&SHD

The Punjab government transferred and posted in drug control wing of the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government transferred and posted in drug control wing of the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the P&SHD, transfers and postings have been made at 190 seats in the department. As 43 officers of the department have been transferred to the Specialized Healthcare department while 44 officers were posted in the field.

Meanwhile, in a statement, P&SHD secretary Captain (retired) M Usman said that the policy of transfer and posting had been changed with the approval of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to ensure merit and transparency in the department.

He said that 14 officers, having best service record, had been transferred from the Specialized Healthcare department to the Primary Healthcare section.

He said the decision had been taken due to the poor performance of the Drug Control Wing.

"Only hard-working and honest officers will remain on their seats and there is no place for corrupt officer in the department," he concluded.