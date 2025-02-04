Open Menu

Transfers, Postings In KP Bureaucracy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Transfers, postings in KP bureaucracy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Appointments and transfers have been made within the bureaucracy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

According to the notification from the Department of Administrative Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khayab Gul, a Grade 17 officer, has been appointed as the Additional Assistant Commissioner of Dasu Upper Kohistan.

Previously, Khayab Gul was serving as the Secretary of the District Public Safety Commission in Torghar.

The notification also mentioned that Mohammad Sajjad, a Grade 17 officer, has been appointed as Assistant to the Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan. Prior to this, Mohammad Sajjad was serving as the Private Secretary in the Office of the Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan.

APP/vak

