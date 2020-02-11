UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transfers, Postings In Pakistan Railways

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:42 PM

Transfers, Postings in Pakistan Railways

Ex-Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Quetta Wasif Ali Mugal a BS-20 officer has been transferred and posted as Project Director "Procurement/Manufacturing of 800 High Capacity Wagons and 20 Brake Vans Pakistan Railways Moghalpura with an immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Ex-Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Quetta Wasif Ali Mugal a BS-20 officer has been transferred and posted as Project Director "Procurement/Manufacturing of 800 High Capacity Wagons and 20 Brake Vans Pakistan Railways Moghalpura with an immediate effect.

Similarly, Muhammad Yousaf Leghari, a BS-19 officer of Mechanical Engineering Department, presently working as Project Director Procurement/Manufacturing of 800 High Capacity Wagons and 20 Brake Vans has been transferred and posted as project director/300 Traction Motors, Pakistan Railways Moghalpura Lahore, said a notification issued here Tuesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Quetta

Recent Stories

FNC approves bill on biosafety of genetically-modi ..

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives delegation of Pacific C ..

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives GCC Secretary General

28 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on Natio ..

43 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr visits Ras Al Khaimah Government Med ..

43 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives i ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.