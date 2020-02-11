Transfers, Postings in Pakistan Railways

Ex-Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Quetta Wasif Ali Mugal a BS-20 officer has been transferred and posted as Project Director "Procurement/Manufacturing of 800 High Capacity Wagons and 20 Brake Vans Pakistan Railways Moghalpura with an immediate effect

Similarly, Muhammad Yousaf Leghari, a BS-19 officer of Mechanical Engineering Department, presently working as Project Director Procurement/Manufacturing of 800 High Capacity Wagons and 20 Brake Vans has been transferred and posted as project director/300 Traction Motors, Pakistan Railways Moghalpura Lahore, said a notification issued here Tuesday.