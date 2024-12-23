Transfers, Postings In Punjab Prisons Dept
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) In accordance with the jail reforms agenda of the Punjab chief minister, the Punjab Home Department has issued orders for appointments and transfers in the Prisons Department.
According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department on Monday, Aftab Ahmed has been appointed as Superintendent District Jail Lodhran, Superintendent Jail Tahir Majeed appointed as Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab, Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Rao Nadeem Iqbal transferred to District Jail Khanewal, Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) Jamshed Ahmed transferred to District Jail Multan, Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Muhammad Mohsin transferred to District Jail Jhelum, Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) Muhammad Imran Butt transferred to District Jail Gujrat, Deputy Superintendent Sohail Anwar Khan transferred to District Jail Pakpattan, Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) Abdul Shakoor transferred to Sub Jail Shujaabad as DS (Executive), Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) Muhammad Fahim transferred to B.
I&J Jail Bahawalpur, Deputy Superintendent Nasir Nawaz posted as DS (Judicial) Central Jail Gujranwala and Deputy Superintendent Yasir Ijaz transferred to Central Jail Bahawalpur.
The spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said that apart from administrative reasons, as per the Prison Reforms Policy, all officers are being posted at one location for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years, and the performance of all officers is being constantly reviewed.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province
PTI presents initial demands before govt committee
Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital
Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador
FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Khan Gymkhana Club elections on 27th1 minute ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan1 minute ago
-
Transfers, postings in Punjab prisons dept1 minute ago
-
Alhamra hosts Christmas celebrations1 minute ago
-
Pharmacy looted1 minute ago
-
Ample stock of fertilizers available in Lodhran district, says ADCR1 minute ago
-
DC assures resolution of water issues in Shakardara11 minutes ago
-
2-Day Students’ Gala begins at SMIU11 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO cut Christmas cake11 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident11 minutes ago
-
PTI presents initial demands before govt committee18 minutes ago
-
Khuli Katcheri held in Tehsil Shah Alam to address public issues21 minutes ago