Transfers, Postings In Punjab Prisons Dept

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Transfers, postings in Punjab prisons dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) In accordance with the jail reforms agenda of the Punjab chief minister, the Punjab Home Department has issued orders for appointments and transfers in the Prisons Department.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department on Monday, Aftab Ahmed has been appointed as Superintendent District Jail Lodhran, Superintendent Jail Tahir Majeed appointed as Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab, Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Rao Nadeem Iqbal transferred to District Jail Khanewal, Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) Jamshed Ahmed transferred to District Jail Multan, Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Muhammad Mohsin transferred to District Jail Jhelum, Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) Muhammad Imran Butt transferred to District Jail Gujrat, Deputy Superintendent Sohail Anwar Khan transferred to District Jail Pakpattan, Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) Abdul Shakoor transferred to Sub Jail Shujaabad as DS (Executive), Deputy Superintendent (Judicial) Muhammad Fahim transferred to B.

I&J Jail Bahawalpur, Deputy Superintendent Nasir Nawaz posted as DS (Judicial) Central Jail Gujranwala and Deputy Superintendent Yasir Ijaz transferred to Central Jail Bahawalpur.

The spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said that apart from administrative reasons, as per the Prison Reforms Policy, all officers are being posted at one location for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years, and the performance of all officers is being constantly reviewed.

