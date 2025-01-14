Transfers, postings in School Education Department

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The school education Department has issued transfer and posting orders

of senior officers in various districts.

According to a notification issued under SO(SE-1)1-427/2024, Fayyaz Ahmed (Grade 19) has

been transferred from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Rahim Yar Khan

to CEO Education Khanewal with immediate effect.

The position in Khanewal had been vacant

due to the appointment of Nasreen Gul as Director Elementary Schools, Multan.

In another move, Kamran Aziz Khan (Grade 19), previously CEO Education Gujrat, has been

transferred to assume responsibilities of CEO Education Pakpattan.

Meanwhile, Atiq-ur-Rehman (Grade 19), formerly serving in Pakpattan, has been reassigned

to Gujrat as the new CEO Education.