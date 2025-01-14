Open Menu

Transfers, Postings In School Education Department

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Transfers, postings in School Education Department

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The school education Department has issued transfer and posting orders

of senior officers in various districts.

According to a notification issued under SO(SE-1)1-427/2024, Fayyaz Ahmed (Grade 19) has

been transferred from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Rahim Yar Khan

to CEO Education Khanewal with immediate effect.

The position in Khanewal had been vacant

due to the appointment of Nasreen Gul as Director Elementary Schools, Multan.

In another move, Kamran Aziz Khan (Grade 19), previously CEO Education Gujrat, has been

transferred to assume responsibilities of CEO Education Pakpattan.

Meanwhile, Atiq-ur-Rehman (Grade 19), formerly serving in Pakpattan, has been reassigned

to Gujrat as the new CEO Education.

Related Topics

Multan Education Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Khanewal Pakpattan Fayyaz Ahmed From

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuw ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait

42 minutes ago
 18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and threa ..

18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..

1 hour ago
 Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ init ..

Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open

1 hour ago
 WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing ..

WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing worl ..

HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft

1 hour ago
 UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, clima ..

UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action

2 hours ago
UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness ..

UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Econo ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

13 hours ago
 Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finla ..

Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

13 hours ago
 EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan