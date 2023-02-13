Transfers, postings in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The government of Sindh, Services, General Administration & Coordination Department has notified the following transfers and postings: The services of Babar Saleh, an Officer of PMS (BS-17), Section Officer, Finance Department is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Quarters, District East, Karachi vice Muhammad Arsalan Saleem, an Officer PAS (promoted to BS-18).

The services of Nizamuddin Jatoi, an Officer of Ex-PCS (BS-17), awaiting posting posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Assistant Commissioner Bakrani, District Larkano vice Mohsan Raza, an Officer of PMS (BS-17), transferred and directed to report to Services, General Administration & Coordination Department.

The services of Babar Khan Nizamani, an Officer of PMS (BS-17), Additional DC-II Sanghar is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Additional DC-II East, Karachi, against an existing vacancy.

The services of Ghulam Hussain Kanhio, an Officer of Ex-PCS (BS-17), awaiting posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Section Officer in Agriculture, Supply & prices Department, against an existing vacancy.