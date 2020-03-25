UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transfers, Postings Of Officers In Pakistan Railways

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:29 PM

Transfers, postings of officers in Pakistan Railways

The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday transferred and posted many senior cadre officers across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday transferred and posted many senior cadre officers across the country.

According to a notification, Farrukh Taimor Khan, a grade 20 officer of the engineering group, presently working as Additional General Manager Infrastructure (Grade 21) has been promoted to the next scale of 21, however he will continue at the same post as on regular basis.

Nisar Ahmad Memon, a Grade 20 officer of the Civil Engineering Group, currently working as Divisional Superintendent Karachi has been promoted to the next scale and transferred and posted as Managing Director Karachi Urban Transport company. However, he would also look after the office of DS Karachi as well.

Salman Sadiq Sheikh, a Grade 20 officer of the Mechanical engineering group, currently working on the post of AGM Mechanical, has also been promoted to the Grade 21 and he will continue at his current position.

Nisar Ahmad Khan, officer of Grade 19, presently working as Project Director TR-ll will also continue with his office after his promotion to grade 20.

Likewise, M Hafeezullah, officer of Grade 19, presently working as Project Director PMU, has been promoted to the next scale and he will also continue his duties.

Saminullah Khan, grade 19 officer, currently working as DS Quetta, has been promoted to grade 20 and allowed to work at the same post.

Ghulam Qasim, another officer of Grade 19 and currently working as Chief Mechanical Engineer Carriage and Wagons, has also been promoted to the next scale but he would work on the same post.

Iftekhar Hussain, an officer of Grade 19, working as Director General Technical, Ministry of Railways, has been promoted to Grade 20 and he will also continue his duties.

M Nasir of Grade 19, presently working as Rolling Staff officer has been promoted to the next scale whereas he will also continue his duties at the same place.

Ambreen Zaman, an officer of Grade 19 and currently working as Acting Chief Project & Planning Officer has been promoted to the Grade 21 and she will continue as the Acting Chief Project & Planning Officer.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Quetta Company Nasir Same Post

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Abu ..

1 second ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending some rules o ..

6 seconds ago

Prime Minister and WHO Hepatitis Eradication Initi ..

3 minutes ago

Panic in UK

8 minutes ago

Stay home, only solution to defeat deadly virus : ..

1 minute ago

Spain overtakes China with 3,434 virus deaths

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.