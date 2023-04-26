UrduPoint.com

Transfomers' Fault At 132 KV Grid Station G 9 Causes Temporary Power Breakdown

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Transfomers' fault at 132 kV Grid Station G 9 causes temporary power breakdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The power supply to various areas in the Federal capital on Wednesday was suspended due to a technical fault at transformers 1 and 2 installed at 132 kV Grid Station G-9.

According to an Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesperson, the fault caused power suspension to various feeders including G-9/4, F-9 Park, G-9 Markaz, G-9/2, G-9/3, Karachi Company, G-10/3 Aziz Chowk, G 10/4, G 10/2, G-10/1 and G 9 Express.

Similarly, power supply to feeders including G 9/4, G 8/2, F-8/1, F-8 Markaz and G-10 also remained temporarily suspended, he added.

IESCO's GSO and SC teams were making all-out efforts to clear the fault at the earliest. Meanwhile, the IESCO chief directed the quarters concerned to provide power supply to the affected areas through alternate feeders, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Karachi Company Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Gargash meets German official

Gargash meets German official

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate need for maintaining pea ..

Pakistan, China reiterate need for maintaining peace in region

33 minutes ago
 UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics ..

UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics Championship

2 hours ago
 ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

2 hours ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.