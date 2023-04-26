Transfomers' fault at 132 kV Grid Station G 9 causes temporary power breakdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The power supply to various areas in the Federal capital on Wednesday was suspended due to a technical fault at transformers 1 and 2 installed at 132 kV Grid Station G-9.

According to an Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesperson, the fault caused power suspension to various feeders including G-9/4, F-9 Park, G-9 Markaz, G-9/2, G-9/3, Karachi Company, G-10/3 Aziz Chowk, G 10/4, G 10/2, G-10/1 and G 9 Express.

Similarly, power supply to feeders including G 9/4, G 8/2, F-8/1, F-8 Markaz and G-10 also remained temporarily suspended, he added.

IESCO's GSO and SC teams were making all-out efforts to clear the fault at the earliest. Meanwhile, the IESCO chief directed the quarters concerned to provide power supply to the affected areas through alternate feeders, the spokesperson said.