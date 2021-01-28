UrduPoint.com
Transformation Of Heritage Sites For Tourist Attraction Is Imperative

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:02 AM

The Additional Secretary for Ministry of Climate Change Jaudat Ayaz underlined the need for transforming the cultural and historic site attractive for tourists by better restoration, preservation, besides provision of better facilities

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ):The Additional Secretary for Ministry of Climate Change Jaudat Ayaz underlined the need for transforming the cultural and historic site attractive for tourists by better restoration, preservation, besides provision of better facilities.

He expressed these views during his visit to Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by representatives of Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), world bank, deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar, assistant Commissioner Zunaira Jalil, officials of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

The official was visiting on the direction of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam to transform the religious, historical and cultural sites of Taxila and Hassanabdal a tourist destination while intacting its ecology and environmental aspects.

He said that government has embarked on promotion of heritage and religious tourism and in this connection various short term and long term polices are being formulating.

He said that all out efforts would be made to promote heritage tourism with the assistance and technical support from various national and international organizations.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qammar during briefing at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal has informed that with the financial support of Punjab government, a project of the beautification and uplift the outer area of Sikh temple is already in pipe line and work on this project would began soon.

Assistant Commissioner Zunaira Jalil, briefed at nearby Lalarukh tomb and said that various visitors' facilities are added to the site to made the site attractive for visitors.

She on this occasion also briefed briefed on the potential of two different sites located in the city and future plans to facilitate the visitors.

