Transformation process should be continued in parties: Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has said that the process of transformation in the political parties and organizations should be continued.

Addressing a meeting of the divisional information secretaries, here on Wednesday, he said that the first time, social activists had joined the party.

He stressed to ensure effective information and political contacts as elections were close now. He said that the future strategy should be set to contest the upcoming elections. He asked the office bearers to collect data of the works made be the PPP.

Several divisional information secretaries also addressed the meeting.