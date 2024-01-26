Transformative changes unveiled by NAB to enhance operations,transparency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has implemented significant reforms in its hierarchy to enhance efficiency, transparency, and address public perceptions surrounding its operations

Frivolous complaints under these guidelines will be treated as a cognizable offense, and legal action may be taken against such complainants in the Courts of Law.

The new guidelines specify parameters for submitting complaints, requiring comprehensive personal details from the applicant along with an affidavit.

The affidavit should acknowledge the accuracy of the information provided in the complaint, affirming its authenticity and absence of malafide intentions.

Further, the applicant will be liable to legal action under the law, if allegations are not proved. Considering damage of the self-respect and self-esteem of persons against the moral code of ethics, the persons complained against, shall be addressed as “Defendants” in the new guidelines.

The new guidelines have been framed to ensure human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. Further, identity of the defendant will be kept confidential until guilt is proven.

The new guidelines also establish the priority of complainants. Complaints that are incomplete or submitted anonymously will be dismissed at the initial stage.

The new guidelines will be available on NAB website and disseminated through SMS and other modes of communications, for general public awareness and guidance.

Dedicated Complaint Cells (CC) have been set up at NAB (HQ) and Regional Bureaus, directly overseen by the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of NAB, to commence investigations at the initial stage based on the complaints.

Initially, the process of complaint verification will be ensured completed within a prescribed period of 7 to 15 days. The defendant will not be called during this period.

The specific guidelines have been issued for processing the complaints against elected representatives, bureaucracy and businessmen.

Identity of defendants/Government officials, etc will be kept strictly confidential during complain verification process.

It is mentioned that complaints against officials upto BPS-19 shall be authorized by Regional DGs, whereas approval of process on complaints against BS-20 and above officers will be authorized by Chairman NAB. Government officials will not be called in person in NAB premises during verification and inquiry stage.

Accountability Facilitation Cells are being established in respective Civil Secretariats for verification of requisite information of Government officials considering their self-respect and dignity.

Likewise, separate business Facilitation Cells comprising representation of respective Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Realtors and Business Associations are being established for processing complaints against businessmen keeping dignified code of probe.

All Regional Bureaus will implement a feedback mechanism for visitors. A proforma, available in both English and urdu, will be provided to visitors to gather written feedback on their waiting time, interaction with the investigation officer, and the conduct of the investigating officer. The feedback received will be duly valued and presented to the chain of command.

Measures have been described in the new guidelines regarding pending complaints, whereas complaints which don’t meet the criteria, shall be disposed-off by respective Regional Bureaus after taking appropriate measures.

No NAB officer has been allowed to contact the defendants during the initial complaint verification process. If a complaint is received against a woman, she will be called for investigation alongwith her blood relative and in case of relative is not available, a female officer of NAB will conduct the inquiry.

Further, it was decided that in future, main focus of NAB will be on mega corruption and money laundering cases.