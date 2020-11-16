Transformed Waseela-e-Taleem initiative to help enroll out-of-school children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The massive reforms being introduced for expansion of the Waseela-e-Taleem initiative under Ehsaas would help support vulnerable households through providing educational stipends for the education of their children and significantly contribute to enroll out-of-school children.

Pakistan has 19.1 million out-of-school children who need to be enrolled for improving the literacy rate which is directly linked to the development of nation and the country.

According to an official source, Pakistan had been running an Education Conditional Cash Transfer program for Primary school going children called Waseela-e-Taleem since 2012 in the selected districts.

The program encountered a number of challenges including high administrative cost, weak compliance monitoring system, low stipend amount and high error and fraud due to a paper-based approach, hindering the result oriented impact.

However, now the reforms being introduced in the program included expansion of Waseela-e-Taleem initiative to all the districts of the country, new stipend policy, digitized mechanism and cost-effective institutional infrastructure.

This comprehensive and deep-rooted reform was designed and deployed over the last year and a half, as a result of which far reaching changes had been made in the program.

Listing the four key pillars of reforms, the official source disclosed that end-to-end digitization of a number of processes was being introduced which were previously managed manually. Besides this, apps had been developed which were used by staff to register children and monitor compliance.

Secondly, the cost-effective changes in institutional infrastructure were made to expand this program nationwide eliminating the reliance on non-governmental organizations which has reduced the operational cost from eight percent to three percent.

The stipend given to the children had also been modified as per Ehsaas' new Stipend policy under which the children of poorest families would now be provided conditional cash grants of Rs 1500 for boy child and Rs. 2000 per quarter for girl child on attainment of 70% attendance in the school.

The program was being expanded to all districts of the country so that the children of far flung areas can get benefit out of this initiative.

Education Conditional Cash Transfers was an important pillar of Ehsaas and included in the Ehsaas framework as Policy #73 'Education Conditional Cash Transfers'.

The overall budget for the Waseela-e-Taleem initiative this year was Rs. eight billion, the source added.

