Transformer Catches Fire In Muzaffargarh

Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

A transformer caught fire here Tuesday, but officials of local grid station said they got saved from millions of rupees loss after switching off power supply at concerned locality by taking timely action

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :A transformer caught fire here Tuesday, but officials of local grid station said they got saved from millions of rupees loss after switching off power supply at concerned locality by taking timely action.

Official sources said fire erupted under technical reasons into the transformer. The abrupt switching off power supply caused load shedding for about five hours. Power was resumed after completing maintenance work, it was said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

