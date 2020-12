FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Sadar Tandlianwala police busted a transformer-lifter gang on Tuesday.

SP Sadar Rana Ashraf said that the police conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three members of the Tariq Mural gang. The accused were involved in stealing electricity transformers. They were wanted to the police in 15 cases including nine cases in Sadar division.