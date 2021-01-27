UrduPoint.com
Transformer-lifter Gang Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:25 PM

Transformer-lifter gang busted

Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a gang involved in transformers stealing and arrested its 8, out of 15, members from the limits of City police station

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a gang involved in transformers stealing and arrested its 8, out of 15, members from the limits of City police station.

Police said that nine gangsters belong to Lahore while six are residents of Shergarh area. The accused have stolen transformers worth millions of rupees from Renala Khurd, Okara and Dipalpur areas.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

