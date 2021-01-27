Transformer-lifter gang busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a gang involved in transformers stealing and arrested its 8, out of 15, members from the limits of City police station.

Police said that nine gangsters belong to Lahore while six are residents of Shergarh area. The accused have stolen transformers worth millions of rupees from Renala Khurd, Okara and Dipalpur areas.

Further investigation was underway.