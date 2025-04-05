Open Menu

Transformer Sparking Causes Fire

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Transformer sparking causes fire

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Sparking in an electricity transformer caused a fire in Cheema Town on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 said that continuously sparking in an electricity transformer in Cheema Town engulfed part of a nearby house, however, rescuers extinguished the fire.

They said that due to timely rescue action, the area remained safe from big loss.

In another incident in Chak No. 42/DB Yazman Road, a fire erupted in wood stockpiled in a kitchen. However, rescuers extinguished the fire. No loss of life was reported in both incidents.

