Transformer Sparking Causes Fire
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Sparking in an electricity transformer caused a fire in Cheema Town on Saturday.
Rescue 1122 said that continuously sparking in an electricity transformer in Cheema Town engulfed part of a nearby house, however, rescuers extinguished the fire.
They said that due to timely rescue action, the area remained safe from big loss.
In another incident in Chak No. 42/DB Yazman Road, a fire erupted in wood stockpiled in a kitchen. However, rescuers extinguished the fire. No loss of life was reported in both incidents.
