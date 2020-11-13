UrduPoint.com
Transformers Of 142 Defaulting Tube Well Connections Removed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) recovered Rs 14.2 million from defaulting agriculture consumers and removed transformers of 142 defaulting tube well connections which owed Rs 22.4 million to the company in Multan and Bahawalnagar circles.

According to an official release issued here, MEPCO Multan circle teams conducted operations during first twelve days of November 2020 and recovered over Rs 9 million from 65 agriculture consumers. The MEPCO teams also removed transformers of 49 tube well consumers to disconnect power supply on defaulting payment of over Rs 5.6 million.

MEPCO Bahawalnagar circle recovered Rs 16.7 million in Oct 2020 and disconnected 93 agriculture connections of 65 consumers on defaulting payment of over Rs 5.1 million.

