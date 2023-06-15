Transforming creative ideas into reality ensures comfort of pilgrims: Deputy Hajj Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Al-Mashat Thursday stressed that transforming creative ideas into reality aims to ensure the comfort of pilgrims by adopting the ideas presented to the ministry at the Creativity and Ideas Forum.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al-Mashat made his remarks during the Innovation and Excellence Forum's inauguration at the ministry's headquarters in Makkah by the Coordination Council for Inbound Hajj Service Facilities, in the presence of representatives of inbound Hajj companies and relevant institutions.

He explained that the ministry has new initiatives annually, the most important of which is the Nusuk Hajj Platform, which has already been launched for Umrah and is currently being utilised for Hajj to register inbound pilgrims and for some 100,000 outbound pilgrims in addition to the smart card and the smart app through which pilgrims can check on all the helpful information, referring to the importance of communicating with pilgrims through their companies or directly with them through several means via social media, WhatsApp messages or SMS.

He added that the ministry has a unified call centre for all inbound Hajj companies and is designed to facilitate communication with pilgrims.