'Transforming India Into Extremist Hindu State Seal On Legitimacy Of Two-nation Theory':Special Assistant To The Prime Minister (SAPM) On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:46 PM

'Transforming India into extremist Hindu state seal on legitimacy of two-nation theory':Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that converting India into an extremist Hindu state has marked the legitimacy of the truth of the two-nation theory

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that converting India into an extremist Hindu state has marked the legitimacy of the truth of the two-nation theory.The controversial citizenship bill has falsified the so-called Indian democracy and secularism."The entire world was observing the Human Rights Day 2019, whereas India was blowing-up basic human rights through controversial citizenship bill," she said, adding the move was a testimony to the brunt to the rights of minorities and the hostility towards Muslims."This is not legislation but a conspiracy to impose extremist Hindutva ideology on the region," she maintained, while urging the world powers to raise a voice against the worst human rights abuses in Kashmir.Earlier, talking to a private news channel, she said that both the treasury and opposition benches were responsible to run the parliamentary affairs smoothly, and make legislation for the general public's prosperity.

She asserted that the opposition parties wanted to run the parliament at their whim irrespective of the fact that the whole world was watching the legislation being carried out by the legislature.Replying to a question, Dr Awan said the production orders of Rana Sanaullah to attend the National Assembly session could not be issued as he was behind the bars in a narcotics case.She said there was solid evidence against Rana Sanaullah that he was involved in drugs trade and the same would be proved in the court.Replying to another question, she said the cases against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were not lodged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as these were initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

