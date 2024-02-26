ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister of IT and Telecom, Dr Umar Saif, has underscored the need for quality education and skill development among the youth to compete effectively in the global market.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in the last five months, a variety of steps have been taken to boost IT exports and also facilitate the industry.

Discussing recent initiatives, Dr. Saif mentioned measures to allow IT companies to retain 50% of revenue in Dollars, resulting in a 13% increase in IT exports in the last 30 days.

These measures have prompted companies to bring their revenues back to Pakistan," he added.

"In the last 5 months, our focus has been on ensuring university graduates pass a quality assurance test before entering the industry," he said.

Dr. Saif revealed that over 75,000 individuals have undergone testing, with plans to place 30,000-35,000 in the industry annually.

"We aim to add 100,000 individuals to the workforce each year," he added, emphasizing the potential for substantial growth in IT exports.

We're rapidly producing skilled manpower and initiating skills training with new courses within universities, investing approximately 5 billion rupees," he said.

"These efforts could nearly double our IT exports," he added, emphasizing the potential impact of these measures.

He highlighted Pakistan's significant presence in the global online freelancing market, with over 1.5 million registered freelancers, making it the second-largest workforce globally after the United States.

"In line with this, we've launched the e-employment program, aiming to establish 10 thousand ‘e-rozgar’ centers nationwide," he stated.

Addressing the challenges of international transactions, he discussed the successful efforts to enable freelancers to receive payments through PayPal, streamlining the process of receiving earnings from the USA.