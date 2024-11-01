Open Menu

'Transforming Public Safety' Conference Held At PSCA

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A conference was held in Punjab Safe Cities Authority titled 'Transforming Public Safety', here on Friday.

The conference was attended by the police department, education, media, legal experts and people related to other areas of life. Safe and transparent governance was discussed under the auspices of the Safe City Al-Biruni Center of Research and Innovation.

In the conference, experts, law enforcement agencies and policy makers expressed their views on blockchain and distributed-computing, and discussed the use of modern technology in enhancing public safety.

The experts praised the role of safe city in policing through modern technology and said that the potential of blockchain and distributed-computing should be explored in enhancing public safety, data security and governance framework.

Similarly, they stressed the use of artificial intelligence, smart cities. The role of technology in policing is important, including cyber security and new trends, modern investigations for cybercrime are the need of the hour.

The spokesman of Punjab Safe Cities Authority on this occasion appreciated experts saying the cooperation of academia, industry and society to fight modern crime and challenges.

