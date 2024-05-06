Open Menu

Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan To Be Game Changer For Farmers: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan to be game changer for farmers: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that Transforming Punjab Agriculture plan will prove to be a game changer for farmers and begin a new era of agricultural prosperity in Punjab

He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed timeline of the plan and it was given final shape as well. He said that all arrangements have been completed to provide interest-free loans worth Rs 300 billion to the farmers.

He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed timeline of the plan and it was given final shape as well. He said that all arrangements have been completed to provide interest-free loans worth Rs 300 billion to the farmers.

He further added that under this flagship program, interest-free loans will be provided to 500,000 farmers.

To ensure the transparency of this scheme, the distribution of Nawaz Sharif Kissan Card to farmers likely to start from August 14th this year.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the Punjab government is fully implementing effective legislation against those who manufacture adulterated pesticides and fertilizers and action against such elements are also being taken.

