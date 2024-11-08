Transforming trash into treasure: Islamabad Art Exhibition showcases sustainable design innovations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A groundbreaking art exhibition, "Redefining Waste: An Exhibition on Creative Resource Transformation," concluded here on Friday turning heads with its message of sustainability and innovative design.

Organized by the Institute of Urbanism (IoU) in partnership with Iqra University (IU) and supported by Heinrich Boll Stiftung (hbs), the four-day exhibition spotlighted the vast potential of waste as a valuable resource.

Showcasing artistic pieces and designs created by students and professionals alike, the event aimed to inspire visitors to adopt eco-conscious practices.

Dr. Ejaz Ahmad, Senior Program Fellow at IoU, spoke on the exhibition's powerful message. "The transformation of waste into art symbolizes our shared commitment to a more sustainable future.

Each piece here represents an innovative approach to repurpose resources, encouraging us all to rethink waste for the benefit of our planet."

The exhibition also focused on environmental concerns posed by the fashion industry, particularly the waste produced in textile manufacturing.

Dr. Sana Khan, Head of the Fashion and Textile Department at IU, highlighted this issue, stating, "We produce large amounts of waste in the textile industry, much of which ends up in landfills, polluting the environment.

This is especially concerning due to the use of dyes and chemicals. I commend IoU’s efforts and look forward to future collaborations addressing these challenges.

"

IoU Program Coordinator Faisal Khan stressed the importance of collective responsibility. "At IoU, we believe that every individual has a role in creating a sustainable environment.

Events like this inspire our youth to lead sustainable practices and make impactful choices."

Several IU faculty members were honored for their dedication to promoting sustainable fashion, including Samina Aslam, Treheem Farooq, and Hamza Rafique.

Their work in resource transformation and sustainable fashion was pivotal in shaping the exhibition and advancing the vision for a greener future.

IU students shared their transformative experiences at the exhibition. Aiman Khan, a student from the Textile Department, reflected, "Participating in this exhibition has shown me that waste could be turned into a useful resource by recycling it.

Through creativity, we can inspire others toward a healthier, more sustainable world." Malik Abdul Wahab, a graduating IU student, echoed her sentiments.

"This experience deepened my understanding of sustainability and fuelled my passion for environmental stewardship. Art and design have the power to shift perspectives, and I am committed to continuing this journey."

As the exhibition concluded, its message left a lasting impression, sparking hope that the next generation will continue to pursue eco-friendly solutions and