UrduPoint.com

Transgender Acid Attack: ATC Acquits Two Accused After Victim Retraction

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Transgender acid attack: ATC acquits two accused after victim retraction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted two accused, Hamza Saleem and Sohail, in transgender acid attack case.

The court observed that there was no reason to proceed against the accused as the acid attack victim had retracted from her previous statement, and stated that the accused were not the real culprits and if they were acquitted, then she did not have any objection.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan passed the orders while allowing an acquittal application, filed by the accused.

The acid attack victim appeared before the court at the last hearing and backtracked on her previous statement.

The Race Course police had filed a challan against the accused, wherein they were declared guilty of throwing acid on a transgender. It was alleged that the victim was waiting for a rickshaw near Basti Sayedan Shah, when the culprits threw acid on her face and fled away.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Police From Race Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

2 hours ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

2 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

4 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

4 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.