Transgender acid attack: ATC acquits two accused after victim retraction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted two accused, Hamza Saleem and Sohail, in transgender acid attack case.

The court observed that there was no reason to proceed against the accused as the acid attack victim had retracted from her previous statement, and stated that the accused were not the real culprits and if they were acquitted, then she did not have any objection.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan passed the orders while allowing an acquittal application, filed by the accused.

The acid attack victim appeared before the court at the last hearing and backtracked on her previous statement.

The Race Course police had filed a challan against the accused, wherein they were declared guilty of throwing acid on a transgender. It was alleged that the victim was waiting for a rickshaw near Basti Sayedan Shah, when the culprits threw acid on her face and fled away.