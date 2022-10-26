Transgender acid attack: ATC dismisses bail application of main accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed a post-arrest bail application of main accused in transgender acid attack case

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings on the bail application of accused Hamza Saleem and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The accused had submitted that all allegations leveled against him were baseless.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of the bail.

The court had indicted Hamza Saleem and Sohail in the case on a challan filed by the Race Course police. The police had declared the accused guilty of throwing acid on a transgender. It was alleged that the victim was waiting for a rickshaw near Basti Sayadan Shah, when the culprits threw acid on her face and fled away.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already dismissed the bail application of co-accused, Sohail, in the matter.