UrduPoint.com

Transgender Acid Attack: ATC Dismisses Bail Application Of Main Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Transgender acid attack: ATC dismisses bail application of main accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed a post-arrest bail application of main accused in transgender acid attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed a post-arrest bail application of main accused in transgender acid attack case.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings on the bail application of accused Hamza Saleem and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The accused had submitted that all allegations leveled against him were baseless.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of the bail.

The court had indicted Hamza Saleem and Sohail in the case on a challan filed by the Race Course police. The police had declared the accused guilty of throwing acid on a transgender. It was alleged that the victim was waiting for a rickshaw near Basti Sayadan Shah, when the culprits threw acid on her face and fled away.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already dismissed the bail application of co-accused, Sohail, in the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Police All Race Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Record rise in climate-warming methane in 2021: UN ..

Record rise in climate-warming methane in 2021: UN

59 seconds ago
 US Imposes New Iran Sanctions Targeting IRGC Comma ..

US Imposes New Iran Sanctions Targeting IRGC Commanders, Prison Directors - Trea ..

2 minutes ago
 Politicking over Arshad's death be avoided: SAPM

Politicking over Arshad's death be avoided: SAPM

2 minutes ago
 Shooting in Iran Injures at Least 40 People - Repo ..

Shooting in Iran Injures at Least 40 People - Reports

2 minutes ago
 US Oil Reserve Less Than 2Mln Barrels From Breakin ..

US Oil Reserve Less Than 2Mln Barrels From Breaking Below 400Mln Barrels - Energ ..

2 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langu meets with foreign investor Mueez A ..

Ziaullah Langu meets with foreign investor Mueez Adrian

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.