Transgender Acid Attack: Court Summons Accused For Indictment On Oct 21

Published October 14, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday summoned the accused for indictment in transgender acid attack case on October 21.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused, Hamza Saleem and Sohail, amid strict security.

The court distributed the copies of the challan among the accused during the proceedings and summoned them for indictment on the next date of hearing, Oct 21.

The Racecourse police had registered a case against the accused for throwing acid on a transgender.

According to details, the victim was waiting for a rickshaw near Basti Sayadan Shah when the culprits threw acid on her face and fled away.

