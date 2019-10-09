Transgender Act 2018 is misleading: Speakers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers at a seminar said that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 was misleading in nature as it had failed to differentiate between a transgender and intersex.

Ansar Javaid, Chairman Birth Defects Foundation (BDF), said the transgender could be cured and made honorable members of society, adding the Transgender Act had rendered persons a burden on society besides making them a social nuisance.

He was speaking at Seminar "Difference between Transgender and Intersex" at United Christian Hospital on Tuesday. Member Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming and Women development Committee of the Punjab Assembly, MPA Uzma Kardar was chief guest on the occasion.

He said being a transgender was a psychological condition and not a medical handicap, adding some children are born with birth defects like indistinct sexual organs, CAH46XX or double organs which could be treated through a surgery. He said it was easy to create a female sexual organ through surgery at an early age, adding the surgery could be administered on older people as well.

He said his NGO had treated 128 cases of children whose organs had not developed since birth and a simple surgery helped to have a distinct identity rather than living like an outcast.

"A simple Karyotyping test could help now the gender of the person and thus surgery is done to give a certain sexual identity to a person with indistinct sexual organs," he added. He said the government should formulate an authorized board to furnish recommendations on the issue or may seek assistance from BDF.

MPA Uzma Kardar welcomed the proposals by the speakers, adding that the government had set aside 200 million rupees for the transgender persons, adding it would be a great service to help transgenders get an identity.

She promised to take up the issue at the upcoming session of the Punjab Assembly on October 11, adding that the BDF should prepare a working paper on the issue for Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

She said the proposals if implemented would help transgender persons become useful citizens rather than leading a blighted life.