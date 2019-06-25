UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transgender Activist Demands To Establish Separate Jails, Detention Centers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

Transgender activist demands to establish separate jails, detention centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Transgender activist Nayab Tuesday demanded of the government to establish separate Jails /detention centers for ensuring the rights of transgenders prisoners under Transgender Rights Protection Act 2018.

Talking to APP, she had also demanded the establishment of a committee for the implementation of transgender Act 2018.

She said the purpose of the act to enable them for better services, besides their protection in jails.

She claimed that transgender were being abused by both police staff and their fellow inmates and added through establishment of separate jails the transgenders would be more safe and secured.

395

Related Topics

Police 2018 Government

Recent Stories

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

51 seconds ago

RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

17 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Korean Ambassador

17 minutes ago

BISE Peshawar Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Res ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, UK boosting ties

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mozambique o ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.