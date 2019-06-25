Transgender activist demands to establish separate jails, detention centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Transgender activist Nayab Tuesday demanded of the government to establish separate Jails /detention centers for ensuring the rights of transgenders prisoners under Transgender Rights Protection Act 2018.

Talking to APP, she had also demanded the establishment of a committee for the implementation of transgender Act 2018.

She said the purpose of the act to enable them for better services, besides their protection in jails.

She claimed that transgender were being abused by both police staff and their fellow inmates and added through establishment of separate jails the transgenders would be more safe and secured.

395