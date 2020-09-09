Transgender Activist Gul Panra shot dead in Peshawar

(@fidahassanain)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Popular transgender activist Gul Panra was shot dead in a suburban area of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Some unknown armed men shot her dead when she was returning from a function in a suburban village of Peshawar city. Gul Panra was shot six times at the point-blank range.

Human rights activists and Transgenders associations strongly condemned the murder of Gul Panra and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Twitter ran top trend “Justice for Gul Panra” after the news of her murder went viral on social media.

Another transgender namely Chahat was injured and was in critical condition who was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.