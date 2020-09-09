UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transgender Activist Gul Panra Shot Dead In Peshawar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:06 PM

Transgender Activist Gul Panra shot dead in Peshawar

Gul Panra was shot six bullets at point blank range when she along with her colleague Chahat was returning to Peshawar from a function in a suburban village.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Popular transgender activist Gul Panra was shot dead in a suburban area of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Some unknown armed men shot her dead when she was returning from a function in a suburban village of Peshawar city. Gul Panra was shot six times at the point-blank range.

Human rights activists and Transgenders associations strongly condemned the murder of Gul Panra and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Twitter ran top trend “Justice for Gul Panra” after the news of her murder went viral on social media.

Another transgender namely Chahat was injured and was in critical condition who was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Peshawar Social Media From Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to be held virtually ..

9 minutes ago

Experts term public private stakeholders' cooperat ..

2 seconds ago

CAF to discuss club fixtures amid virus spike in M ..

4 seconds ago

Moldovan President Dodon to Run for Second Term in ..

16 minutes ago

Kremlin on Lukashenko's Claim Russia May Have Simi ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.