Transgender activists demand opening special shelter home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Transgender activists on Tuesday demanded the opening special shelter home for them in the capital city.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Nayyab Ali a transgender rights activist said that under this initiative, indigent transgender persons could avail of an overnight stay including breakfast and dinner.

Transgender persons are facing accommodation problems and they should be provided with proper shelter house.

"It would help to secure transgenders social inclusion," Nayyab added.