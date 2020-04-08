UrduPoint.com
Transgender Association Demands Relief In Operation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:29 PM

Transgender association demands relief in operation

Transgender Association have strongly demanded local administration to provide relief products to transgender community during relief operations carried out in district

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Transgender Association have strongly demanded local administration to provide relief products to transgender community during relief operations carried out in district.

The District President Transgender Association Laila in a press statement demanded district administration and public representatives for provision of products to poor Khwaja-saras (Transgender).

Laila lamented that in the wake of corona-lock-down across the district and other parts of the country on certain points across the city and other adjoining towns relief-goods and commodities are distributed among the deserving families and individuals of the community but adding ironically the transgender community is kept deprived of such relief items.

Laila called upon the leadership to take notice of the injustice done to the poor transgender community and include them in relief operations.

