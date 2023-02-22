Transgender awarded death sentence

(@FahadShabbir)

A local court awarded a death sentence to a transgender who stabbed to death another transgender during a scuffle after an exchange of harsh words

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A local court awarded a death sentence to a transgender who stabbed to death another transgender during a scuffle after an exchange of harsh words.

Additional District and Session Judge Jahangir Ali awarded the death sentence to transgender Ghulam Murtaza alias Anmol who stabbed Amir Masih alias Poly also transgender to death due to a fight.

The case of the incident was filed by the deceased's nephew at Race Course Police Station. The police presented challan with solid evidence and followed up the case effectively.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani appreciated the legal teams. He said that the punishment of criminals involved in heinous cases was the victory of law and justice.